George Latimer Week

From the George Latimer My Westchester Newsletter. Click on BOLDFACE HEADLINES  to read the commentary. Note: the testimony to the Public Service Commission is a link to a Lohud story about the event.

Miller House to be Revitalized
County Executive George Latimer announces a plan to revitalize the historic Elijah Miller House site in North White Plains.

Westchester- Opportunity Knocks
CE Moderates 10th New York City Real Estate Expo at the New York Hilton, Promoting Westchester as a Business Destination.
CE Testifies on Storm Response
Latimer testifies to the New York State Department of Public Service on the utility company response to Westchesters winter storms.
DSS Honored at CWLA Conference
Westchester County DSS Receives National Honors at 2018 Child Welfare League of America Conference in Washington, DC.
Latimer Sits Down with FiOS1 News
The CE discusses how he is attacking critical issues facing the County, including Westchester County Airport and Rye Playland.
Operation Prom Dress and Tux Drive
County Executive George Latimer announces 14th Annual Operation Prom, helping to make dreams a reality for High School students.

