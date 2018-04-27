George Latimer Week

From the George Latimer My Westchester Newsletter. Click on BOLDFACE HEADLINES to read the commentary. Note: the testimony to the Public Service Commission is a link to a Lohud story about the event.
|
|
County Executive George Latimer announces a plan to revitalize the historic Elijah Miller House site in North White Plains.
From the George Latimer My Westchester Newsletter. Click on “Mille
|
|
CE Moderates 10th New York City Real Estate Expo at the New York Hilton, Promoting Westchester as a Business Destination.
|
|
Latimer testifies to the New York State Department of Public Service on the utility company response to Westchesters winter storms.
|
|
Westchester County DSS Receives National Honors at 2018 Child Welfare League of America Conference in Washington, DC.
|
|
The CE discusses how he is attacking critical issues facing the County, including Westchester County Airport and Rye Playland.
|
|
County Executive George Latimer announces 14th Annual Operation Prom, helping to make dreams a reality for High School students.