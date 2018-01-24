Gov Cuomo Issues Executive Order Preserving Net Neutrality in NYS

n an announcement today, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he has signed an executive order that would require internet service providers with state contracts to abide by net neutrality rules, even though the FCC recently voted to repeal those rules.

CONTRACTS AFTER MARCH 1ST WILL INCLUDE A NET NEUTRALITY AGREEMENT

On Monday, Montana’s governor signed essentially the same order; both require service providers with contracts to abide by the widely agreed upon tenets of net neutrality: no blocking, throttling, or otherwise favoring content. But the more populous New York could now become a key battleground over net neutrality.

According to the order, any service provider receiving or renewing a contract after March 1st in New York will be required to sign an agreement saying they will adhere to net neutrality principles. Major companies, including Verizon and AT&T, have signed contracts with the state.

That, however, doesn’t mean the executive order will stand. When it passed its repeal of net neutrality rules late last year, the FCC specifically included a provision blocking states from passing their own rules. New York, like other states that attempt similar plans, will likely face a legal challenge.

On the federal level, meanwhile, a lawsuit from 22 attorneys general, led by New York, was filed earlier this month. The suit sets the stage for another protracted fight over the FCC’s decision.