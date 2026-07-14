JULY 14—FEDERAL JUDGE RULES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE CANNOT REVIEW VOTER PERSONAL DATA

Victory for New York Voters: Federal Court Dismisses DOJ Lawsuit Seeking Private Voter Data NEW YORK — In a victory for voters, a federal judge dismissed the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) lawsuit seeking New York state’s complete voter file, which contains voters’ driver’s license numbers, partial Social Security numbers and other private information. The League of Women Voters of New York State, represented by Campaign Legal Center and the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, had intervened in the suit to protect voters in the Empire State. The ruling marks the 12th time a federal district court has rejected a DOJ lawsuit seeking to gain access to voters’ confidential information. A 13th case was dismissed in West Virginia yesterday afternoon. “Every eligible voter deserves to participate in our democracy without fear that their personal information will be misused or weaponized,” said Marcia Johnson, chief of activation and justice for the League of Women Voters. “The law is clear: voter registration records are not an open door for fishing expeditions that intimidate voters or erode public trust in our elections. Attempts to bypass these longstanding legal protections are not about strengthening our elections. They are about making it harder for eligible Americans to participate. The League will continue fighting to ensure our democracy belongs to voters, not those seeking to intimidate or silence them.” “The people of New York should never have to choose between exercising their fundamental right to vote and protecting their personal information,” said Erica Smitka, executive director for the League of Women Voters of New York State. “When voters fear their private information will be exposed or misused, it undermines confidence in our elections and discourages participation. The League of Women Voters of New York State will continue standing up for voters and pushing back against efforts that threaten the privacy, security, and freedom every eligible voter deserves.” “Once again, a federal court has said no to the Justice Department’s hunt for state voter rolls,” said Eileen O’Connor, former attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department and Brennan Center for Justice senior counsel. “As this dismissal shows, the Justice Department can’t simply demand a state’s voter rolls without legal justification. The department should put an end to its campaign to obtain voters’ confidential information.” “This dismissal is a victory for New York voters and for the rule of law. The Constitution is clear: The states and Congress have the power to set the rules around our elections, not the president or the executive branch — including the DOJ,” said Dan Lenz, senior legal counsel for strategic litigation for the Campaign Legal Center. “This ruling is now one of many, from federal courts across the country, rejecting the DOJ’s brazen attempts to overstep the bounds of its power. We are glad the court affirmed that the states — including New York — have the authority to administer their own elections, free from this type of federal overreach.” Our democracy is strongest when every eligible voter can meaningfully exercise their freedom to vote, and Campaign Legal Center, the League of Women Voters of New York State, and the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law are working together to protect that freedom. Background: Beginning in May 2025, the Justice Department embarked on a sweeping effort to demand highly sensitive voter information — including dates of birth, partial Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers — from almost every state. The department filed 31 lawsuits against 30 states and the District of Columbia that refused to turn over their voter rolls. To review the decision, click here.