JULY 14—FEDERAL JUDGE RULES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE CANNOT REVIEW VOTER PERSONAL DATA

|“Once again, a federal court has said no to the Justice Department’s hunt for state voter rolls,” said Eileen O’Connor, former attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department and Brennan Center for Justice senior counsel. “As this dismissal shows, the Justice Department can’t simply demand a state’s voter rolls without legal justification. The department should put an end to its campaign to obtain voters’ confidential information.”
“This dismissal is a victory for New York voters and for the rule of law. The Constitution is clear: The states and Congress have the power to set the rules around our elections, not the president or the executive branch — including the DOJ,” said Dan Lenz, senior legal counsel for strategic litigation for the Campaign Legal Center. “This ruling is now one of many, from federal courts across the country, rejecting the DOJ’s brazen attempts to overstep the bounds of its power. We are glad the court affirmed that the states — including New York — have the authority to administer their own elections, free from this type of federal overreach.”
Our democracy is strongest when every eligible voter can meaningfully exercise their freedom to vote, and Campaign Legal Center, the League of Women Voters of New York State, and the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law are working together to protect that freedom.
Background: Beginning in May 2025, the Justice Department embarked on a sweeping effort to demand highly sensitive voter information — including dates of birth, partial Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers — from almost every state. The department filed 31 lawsuits against 30 states and the District of Columbia that refused to turn over their voter rolls.
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