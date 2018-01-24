THE WHITE PLAINS BURBIO COMMUNITY IS LIVE NOW

The Burbio homepage.

The White Plains Calendar Page on Burbio, after you sign in.

Click on an event and it opens up!

WPCNR THE ART OF THE FOLLOWUP. January 24,2018:

The Burbio.com calendar Ap introduced by the City of White Plains yesterday can be used immediately.

Simply go to the Burbio website sign up, give name and password and zip code, pick the ap you want, (apple, google or whatever), and away you go to the White Plains Calendar that tracks city and school events coming up, including cancellations.