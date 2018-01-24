THE WHITE PLAINS BURBIO COMMUNITY IS LIVE NOW

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMG_6254

 

The Burbio homepage.

IMG_6253

The White Plains Calendar Page on Burbio, after you sign in.

IMG_6255

Click on an event and it opens up!

WPCNR THE ART OF THE  FOLLOWUP. January 24,2018:

The Burbio.com calendar Ap introduced by the City of White Plains yesterday can be used immediately.

Simply go to the Burbio website sign up, give name and password and zip code, pick the ap you want, (apple, google or whatever), and away you go to the White Plains Calendar that tracks city and school events coming up, including cancellations.

 

