JULY 14– WHITE PLAINS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER ANNOUNCES 24TH SEASON

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White Plains Performing Arts Center Announces 24th Season

The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) is delighted to announce its 2026–2027 Mainstage Season, marking the professional regional theatre’s 24th season.

This season features three dynamic Mainstage productions: the award-winning coming-of-age hit DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the worldwide phenomenon Disney’s FROZEN, and the Broadway blockbuster 9 TO 5.

Subscription packages to see all 3 of these shows up to 15% off are on sale as well as individual show tickets! WPPAC is the perfect venue to take in professional Broadway quality productions.

The professional theatre productions include the following three shows:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN October 2-25

Disney’s FROZEN December 11 – January 3

9 to 5 April 9 – May 2

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Book by STEVEN LEVENSON

Music & Lyrics by BENJ PASEK & JUSTIN PAUL

October 2 – 25, 2026

The Tony® Award Winning Best Musical

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), and a score by Grammy®, Tony®, Emmy® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach), Dear Evan Hansen is a new classic, with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: “You Will Be Found.”

Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for.

Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical

Music & Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Book by Jennifer Lee

Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

December 11, 2026 – January 3, 2027

For the first time in forever, experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm! Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s Frozen includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage.

In the beautiful mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home – with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf.

Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, Disney’s Frozen is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.

9 to 5

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton

Book by Patricia Resnick

Based on the Twentieth Century Fox film

April 9 – May 2, 2027

9 to 5, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she?

The White Plains Performing Arts Center’s 24th season will also include a variety of special events and concerts. They are the following:

BEAUTY AND THE BEATS

Ultimate fairytale tribute show for Disney fanatics of all ages!

Sunday, July 19 – 2:00 PM

My First Ex-Husband

A New Play by Joy Behar

starring Joy Behar, Veanne Cox and Jackie Hoffman

My First Ex-Husband is a bold and heartfelt adaptation of true stories by the legendary Joy Behar, comedienne and co-host of The View. With razor-sharp wit and no filters, this play explores the messy, hilarious truths of love, sex, and relationships.

Whether you’re happily coupled, cautiously committed, or considering changing the locks, relationships are complicated—and universally relatable. These stories are your stories, only funnier.

Saturday, August 1 – 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

An Evening with 2-time Tony® Award Nominee

MEGAN HILTY

Best known for her breakout role as Ivy Lynn in the NBC musical drama Smash, Megan Hilty has built a celebrated career spanning Broadway, television, and concert stages around the world. She most recently starred as Madeline Ashton in the hit Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, earning a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy Award nomination and two Broadway.com Audience Awards.

Saturday, November 14 – 7:30 PM

CHRISTMAS WITH THE NEW YORK TENORS

The Spirit of New York comes alive at Christmas time with the voices of Daniel Rodriguez, Andy Cooney and Christopher Macchio, The New York Tenors. Join us as these stars of Carnegie Hall bring an uplifting show filled with Christmas, Broadway, Opera, Inspirational and Patriotic songs that will leave you totally inspired!

Monday, December 14 – 7:30 PM

SETH’S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES

SETH RUDETSKY with Tony® Award Nominee

Ana Gasteyer

Saturday Night Live’s and Broadway’s Ana Gasteyer teams up with SiriusXM radio host Seth Rudetsky for a one-night-only special-event concert full of intimate, funny, behind-the-scenes stories mixed with incredible performances. The set list will have Gasteyer recreating show-stopping performances from her incredible singing career where she delivers a standout turn in her Tony® nominated role in Schmigadoon! and flew high in Wicked!

Saturday, January 16 – 7:30 PM

CHEYENNE JACKSON

That Guy From That Thing

That Guy from That Thing is an evening of story and song that pulls back the curtain on Grammy and Emmy-nominated Cheyenne Jackson—the actor you instantly recognize from his star turns on stage and screen…but can’t quite place. Fresh off his run in Broadway megahit Oh, Mary! and his stunning solo debut concert at Carnegie Hall, Cheyenne invites into his orbit with humor, warmth, and a knowing wink. This unforgettable evening will take you on an eclectic musical journey from the songbook classics of Nat King Cole to the pop of Elton John and Sarah Bareilles, to the Broadway brilliance of Bernstein—and beyond.

Friday, March 12 – 7:30 PM

For additional information regarding all the upcoming performances, please visit the website at www.wppac.com

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.