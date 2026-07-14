JULY 14— EXTREME HEAT WARNING 11 AM EDT FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY—-CURRENTLY 87 WPCNR SUNNY HAZY HOT HUMID DEGREES FEELS LIKE 91 HOT HUMID WIND OUT OF THE SOUTH WEST 15 GUSTING TO 27

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EXTREME HEAT FORECAST FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

HEALTH COMMISSIONER ISSUES WARNING

Real Feel Temperatures Could Reach 100 Degrees through Wednesday

(White Plains, NY) – The National Weather Service is warning that extremely hot and humid conditions could persist from today, Tuesday, through Wednesday. The forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s to 100 degrees or more, with humidity making outdoor temperatures very uncomfortable. The humidity is expected to ease up on Thursday and Friday, but return for the weekend.

With heat, humidity and air quality in mind, the Westchester County Health Department cautions residents to drink lots of water, avoid over-exertion, seek air-conditioned spaces and check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbors.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said:

“Heat advisories like this one should remind everyone to drink lots of water, take frequent breaks from outdoor labor, seek the shade and air-conditioned places and make sure children, the elderly and pets have enough to drink. To avoid tragedy, never leave people or pets in a closed car because vehicles can heat up to life-threatening temperatures in moments. Infants, those with asthma, pregnant women, older adults and those with respiratory or heart conditions should spend less time outdoors until the temperature cools to avoid heat stroke.”

Heat stroke is a serious and life-threatening condition that claims many lives nationwide each year. Symptoms include hot, dry skin, shallow breathing, a rapid, weak pulse and confusion. Anyone suffering from heat stroke needs to receive emergency medical treatment immediately.

Call 911 if you suspect heat stroke, and take immediate action to cool the overheated person while waiting for emergency help to arrive.

Amler said: “Heat stroke and dehydration can surprise you. The elderly, young children and those with high blood pressure, heart disease, or lung conditions should be especially careful to avoid heat-related illnesses. High humidity and some medications can also increase a person’s risk for heat stroke.”

The Health Department recommends the following preventive measures against heat-related illnesses:

Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour during extreme heat, even if you aren’t thirsty.

Avoid beverages that contain caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar – these actually cause you to lose more body fluid. Avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.

Stay indoors, ideally, in an air-conditioned place. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, spend a few hours at a shopping mall, public library or even the grocery store. A few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back to a warmer place.

If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protection factor of at least 30 and a hat to protect your face and head. Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, the very young and those with special needs.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issues Air Quality Health Advisories when NYSDEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100. Updates are available on DEC and on DOH websites.

Those who lack air conditioning can visit a cooling center if their home becomes too warm. For locations, go to https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling/