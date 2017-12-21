Board of Legislators Votes Unanimously to Override County Executive Astorino’s Veto of Budget.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Board of Legislators. December 21,2017:

The Board of Legislators voted 17-0 this afternoon to confirm the budget they passed 12-5 two weeks ago and defeat the County Executive’s veto of that budget.

At 4:15 PM today they issued this statement:

“After years of fiscal mismanagement in the name of ideology, we believe the unanimous (17-0) support of this budget speaks for itself. We are putting Westchester back on a responsible financial path by working to plug the roughly $100M budget hole left by the outgoing administration while funding vital services all Westchester taxpayers rely on.”

The budget, approximately $1.84 billion increases county property taxes by 2%.

Eight Republicans voted to override as did the 9 Democrats.