Bill Waterman formerly of White Plains NY USA, City Councilman Passes Away

With permission from Bill Waterman’s family I am posting this Heartbreaking information. Bill was not only our insurance agent and a close friend,but a political mentor to me in entering the world of politics.

He was a former councilman for the City of White Plains. I will never forget his laugh, vocabulary, and friendship. May he rest in peace and may his family be comforted in knowing that so many people Cared for Bill.

“I am sorry to say last night my dad passed away peacefully. Thank you for all the good wishes and prayers. It meant a lot to my family to know that so many people loved him and had so many funny stories and good times with him. He was certainly a one of a kind!! He loved living on Sanibel after a life time of living in NY. and he was his happiest when he was playing ball with the guys. He is going to be cremated and we have no plans at this time for a service. He will be buried in the late spring at a family cemetery in NY.