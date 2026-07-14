JULY 14 –SENATOR GILLEBRAND BACKS GOV. HOCHUL MORATORIUM ON HIGH IMPACT DATA CENTER FACILITIES

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GILLIBRAND STATEMENT ON NEW YORK STATE DATA CENTER MORATORIUM

New York, NY – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand released the following statement regarding Governor Kathy Hochul’s executive order to implement a one-year pause for hyperscale data centers to assess for environmental impact:

“I applaud Governor Hochul for taking decisive action on data center construction. Today’s executive order sends a clear message New Yorkers deserve a say in how this technology impacts their lives and communities.

“This one-year moratorium is fundamentally about trust. Right now, New Yorkers aren’t convinced these massive facilities benefit them. Before we move forward, our communities need ironclad guarantees that their energy bills won’t spike, their water will be protected, and their air will remain clean.

“At the federal level, my mission is to ensure AI innovation benefits every American, not just a powerful few. That requires establishing clear, reliable rules of the road. We must build a framework that protects our kids from harmful algorithms and social media tools; shields seniors and consumers from AI-driven scams and fraud; and safeguards American jobs and livelihoods from displacement.”