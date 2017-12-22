FLASH! Cuomo Issues Executive Order Allowing Prepayment of 2018 Taxes to Prevent NY-ers Being Hit with Loss of Total State and Local Tax Deduction. 9 Days to Pay

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Office of Governor Andrew J. Cuomo. December 22, 2017:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo AT 4:15 pm this afternoon issued an emergency Executive Order to help protect property owners in New York from the devastating impact of the GOP tax bill.

This order authorizes local governments to immediately issue tax warrants for the collection of 2018 property tax payments and allows property owners to pay at least a portion of their bill before the end of the year and under the current tax construct.

The Governor directed the Department of Taxation and Finance to work with local governments to facilitate early tax collection.

The federal tax plan, signed into law today, caps the deductibility of state and local taxes at $10,000, effectively raising property taxes and reducing home values in New York and in states across the country.

“As Washington wages an all-out assault on this state and this nation, I have authorized local governments to allow property owners to pay part or all of their taxes early,” Governor Cuomo said.

“New York has made unprecedented progress reducing the burden of taxes on our middle-class families, and we will not allow this attack to roll back all that we have achieved. This Executive Order will allow property owners to deduct either part or the full amount of their payment from their federal taxes before the GOP tax bill goes into effect.”

Governor Cuomo signed Executive Order #172 today, which includes two actions:

Authorizes Local Officials to Immediately Levy Taxes

This will allow New Yorkers to pay their property taxes for 2018 in the 2017 calendar year and allow localities to accept advance payment so that property owners can deduct the full amount of their payment at the federal level.

Allows Taxpayers to Make Partial Payments Early

The EO will also suspend local laws limiting the ability of taxpayers to make partial payment of property taxes until the end of the year.

Since many taxpayers do not yet know the exact amount of their bill, this will allow for a portion of taxes to be paid early and under the current federal tax law.

Each local tax collector is now authorized and directed to accept partial payments of warranted taxes from property owners until the close of business on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Online payments can be made until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2017, and payments made by mail that are postmarked on or before December 31, 2017 are authorized.

New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica said, ”For those local government and school districts able to issue their warrants before the end of the year, we encourage them to do so. We understand that for some, it would not be feasible nor practical.”

New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said, ”We commend Governor Andrew M. Cuomo for using his executive authority to provide options for homeowners in New York to prepay their 2018 property taxes. Due to the end of year time frame, this action is necessary to provide local authority to receive the taxes for payment in 2017.”

New York State Conference of Mayors Executive Director Peter A. Baynessaid, ”As the capping of the SALT deduction has become a painful reality for New York, our city and village leaders have been doing all they can legally to allow full or partial prepayment of 2018 property taxes in 2017. Fortunately, today’s decisive action by Governor Cuomo will assist our members as they help their residents deal with the negative financial impacts federal tax reform will have on millions of New Yorkers.”