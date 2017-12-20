Latimer Names 4 for his New County Administration

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. December 20, 2017:

County Executive-Elect George Latimer announced to the Journal News today that Kenneth Jenkins, the former County Legislator from Yonkers would be his Deputy County Executive.

John Nonna, the former County Legislator would be County Attorney.

Latimer’s selection for Director of Operations is Joan McDonald, former Commissioner of Transportation for the State of New York.

Mr. Latimer also announced Catherine Cioffi, formerly a reporter for WCBS Radio would be his Director of Communications.