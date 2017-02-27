Anger Rips City Hall.

Unruly Crowd Vents Frustrations on Airport Privatization, Anti-Semitism, Need for Jobs, Gunshow Approval, and each other’s positions. Astorino Drowned Out on Most Issues. Police Eject One.

After 10 minutes, the County Executive opened it up to written questions selected by County Executive staff to be asked.

e the New York Presbyterian Hospital meetings in 2001-2003, two hundred persons police said, filled the Common Council Chamber, filled the downstairs rotunda and spilled out down the city steps to hear County Executive Rob Astorino deliver a 10-minute Summation of where the county is on three issues.

Ned McCormick opened the meeting with a listing of the groundrules, ending asking the crowd to “please be respectful.”

They were not.

On touchy issue after touchy issue, people opposed to Astorino’s issues drowned out Mr. Astorino’s answers while persons agreeing with his position shouted the naysayers down across the chamber. The crowd came to air out and they did.

Mr. Astorino hung tough and never lost his poise or determination and did not walk out or duck as politicians across the country are at their town meetings. His hanging in place like a prize fighter withering wildly flung haymakers kept what little order there was to the meeting.

He began taking questions at 7:20 PM and took them for 40 minutes.

Asked first if he believed President Donald J. Trump’s statement that the media is an enemy of the people. Astorino said “It was wrong to call the media enemy of the people. Ethics in journalism is very important to me. Do we have slanted organizations out there? Do we have freedom of the press, Yes. The rule is extremely vital.”

He was asked if he would have County Police enforce the President’s Executive Order on Immigration (i.e., deporting persons in the country illegally),” Asked if he was in favor of vetting, his answer seemed to be a yes:

“I want people coming here for the right reasons. I don’t want them coming for the wrong reasons. Pressed if he would enforce the President’s new order, He said “I cannot support a religious test to allow people into this country.” This was met with angry grumbling about Muslims, and loud support

The topic of the County Executive’s recent veto of the County Legislature’s gunshow ban was taken up.

Astorino defended the gunshow right to be staged as a freedom of speech issue. He emphasized the fact that persons could not walk out with a gun from the show (except, WPCNR notes you can buy rifles and airguns if you pass a NICS background check).

Gun opponents in the audience roared him down as he patiently tried to explain his veto. Another questioner complained that gunshow exhibitors were allowed to sell Nazi related books on county (public) property.

Astorino pointed out that public libraries offer many of the same books. This was met by strong reaction from an audience of persons concerned with anti-semitism.

At the close of the question and answer period, a speaker asked why the County Executive wasn’t doing more against the rising anti-semitism incidents in the county. The speaker made reference to two bomb threats made in Scarsdale and Tarrytown Monday. The county executive said the county is investigating both incidents. He was criticized for not having a hotline by the speaker. (WPCNR notes, there is such a hotline. If you know of persons discussing anti-semitic actions, call the police.)

Astorino said such threats were committed by persons filled “with hate and ignorance.”