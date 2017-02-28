PETER KATZ VIDEO REPORT: COUNTY EXECUTIVE ASTORINO ON THE AIRPORT DEAL AND THE BIOTECH DEAL AT WHITE PLAINS ASTORINO TOWN HALL MEETING MONDAY NIGHT

 

To see County Executive Rob Astorino’s explanation of the controversial Westchester Airport Lease and his Biotech job-creating project on YouTube click this link:
https://youtu.be/A6WbTnJlPGc

WPCNR VIDEO OF THE DAY. Video and Audio Package written and produced by Peter Katz, Commentator on White Plains Week. February 28, 2017:

White Plains Television’s White Plains Week personality, Peter Katz reports in the following (video available on YouTube) actuality recorded at Mr. Astorino’s Town Hall Meeting held at White Plains City Hall Monday evening. It shows County Executive Robert Astorino discussing two important projects he is depending on for more jobs and revenue for Westchester County and telling why he is advocating for them.

The video is available on this link on YouTube:

 

 

