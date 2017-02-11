SEIU Union Head Condemns Immigrant Raids

The following statement may be attributed to Hector Figueroa, President of SEIU 32BJ:

“As a labor union representing thousands of immigrant workers, we are greatly disturbed by the recent raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on hundreds of hardworking immigrants in six states. We condemn these counterproductive actions, which disrupt lives, tear apart families and wrongly punish hard-working people, while forcing all immigrants – documented or not – to live in constant fear. Instead of these harsh tactics, the government should focus on fixing our broken immigration system. We must bring our immigration system into line with our economic interests and humanitarian values, and we will continue to fight for commonsense immigration reform to protect all workers, secure our borders and reunite families.”