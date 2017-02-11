Legislator Boykin Explains County Legislator Position on Gun Show Legislation

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From County Legislator Benjamin Boykin. February 11, 2017:

Last month, the Board passed a law prohibiting gun shows on County parklands and facilities. This law was vetoed by the County Executive and a gun show took place at the County Center on January 21st and 22nd.

During this show, dozens of pieces of confederate, misogynistic, and pro-Nazi items were found to be for sale.

Due to the proliferation of guns and hateful materials in our community, I am in support of overriding the County Executives veto.

In addition to the bill prohibiting gun shows on County property, another bill regulating gun show operators which was originally introduced by the Republican caucus is also up for discussion. After hundreds of comments from both the public and from County officials, our colleagues in leadership and across the aisle decided to join the Democrats call to send this bill back to committee for much needed work.

Democrats on the Board have discussed the inclusion of various safety measures like overnight security protection for private shows and greater communication with local municipal law enforcement when private shows do take place. Discussion on this bill will take place sometime in the near future.