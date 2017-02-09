White House Announces Job Creation After First 18 Days of Administration

WPCNR WHITE HOUSE WIRE. From The White House. February 9, 2017:

The past 8 years have taken a toll on America’s job force. But now, we have already begun bringing OUR jobs back to OUR country.

Today we are excited to announce that Intel has pledged to make a $7 billion investment in Arizona, creating 10,000 jobs!

Companies across America are making the commitment to creating thousands of new jobs everyday: