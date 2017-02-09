White House Announces Job Creation After First 18 Days of Administration

The past 8 years have taken a toll on America’s job force. But now, we have already begun bringing OUR jobs back to OUR country.

Today we are excited to announce that Intel has pledged to make a $7 billion investment in Arizona, creating 10,000 jobs!

Companies across America are making the commitment to creating thousands of new jobs everyday:

  • 11/29/2016: Carrier pledges to create 1,000 new jobs
  • 12/28/2016: Sprint and OneWeb announces it’s creating and saving 8,000 jobs
  • 01/17/2017: GM pledges $1 billion in manufacturing to create 1,500 new jobs

 

