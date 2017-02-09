Snow Ending Approximately 1 PM. 9 INCHES AS OF 11:30 A.M.

Today
Snow, mainly before 1pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. Areas of blowing snow. Steady temperature around 26. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 23 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 7 to 11 inches possible.
Tonight
Areas of blowing snow before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values between zero and 10. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 30 by 4am. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. South wind around 8 mph.