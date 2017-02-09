Snow Ending Approximately 1 PM. 9 INCHES AS OF 11:30 A.M.

Today

Snow, mainly before 1pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. Areas of blowing snow. Steady temperature around 26. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 23 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 7 to 11 inches possible.

Tonight Areas of blowing snow before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values between zero and 10. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. West wind 10 to 14 mph.