203 MAMARONECK AVENUE BLAZE –CONTROLLED BY WP FIRE DEPARTMENT. 12 APARTMENTS UNINHABITALE

WPCNR FIRE NEWS. From the White Plains Professional Firefighters. February 1, 2017:

Earlier today, White Plains firefighters responded to a working fire in an apartment on the 4th floor of a mixed occupancy dwelling (203 Mamaroneck Avenue).

Following an aggressive interior attack as well as dangerous conditions while ventilating a pitched terracotta-tiled roof in the snow, they were able to gain control and extinguish the flames just as they began to spread to the common attic and cockloft. One firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital as a result of the hazardous roof operations.