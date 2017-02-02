Creation of More Apartments in 3 locations, Proposed at Common Council Special Meeting

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. From a CitizeNetReporter Correspondent. February 2, 2017 UPDATED FEBRUARY 3 2:30 PM:
Three new proposals for residential apartments were presented to the Common Council during a Special Meeting Tuesday.
The Broadstone complex (439 rental apartments, pricepoints undetermined) was proposed for the block between East Post Road and Mitchell Place overlooking Mamaroneck Avenue (see diagram below) that would be comprised of 3 buildings, 16,15 and 6 stories respectively with pocket greenspace parks in the center of the development. The base of the apartment complex fronting Mamaroneck Avenue would be a mix of retail and restaurants. The complex if approved would add to the White Plains Pavilion rebuild of apartments,cinema and retail/restaurants at the end of East Post Road
PROPOSED LOCATION OF BROADSTONE DEVELOPMENT–THE BLOCK FROM EAST POST ROAD TO MITCHELL PLACE ON MAMARONECK AVENUE
440 Hamilton Avenue the former AT & T complex (overlooking North Broadway is proposed to be converted into 245 rental apartments WITH A COMPLETELY REDESIGNED LOOK. (SEE RENDERING BELOW)
Mount Hope A.M.E.Zion Church on Lake Street, asked for a zoning ordinance to convert a portion of their property into an 24-APARTMENT SENIOR living facility.