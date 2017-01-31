WHITE PLAINS ACT ASSERTION “FASNY PARCEL A” HAS NEVER BEEN ENVIRONMENTALLY SENSITIVE SAID TO BE FALSE BASED ON FASNY’S OWN DEIS STATEMENT

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. January 31, 2017:

Dear Mayor Roach and Members of the White Plains Common Council,

I attach here FASNY’s DEIS page with an 1899 map clearly showing the natural streams which were later buried when the Ridgeway Country Club golf course was built atop them. Note FASNY’s own notation, “STREAM ON PARCEL A.”

You can very clearly see that FASNY’s correctly-identified “STREAM ON PARCEL D” (lower center of picture–in red outline) joins together with the stream that arises on Parcel A (in red outline, slightly to left of ”Stream on Parcel D).

It then continues to flow south as one of the many streams on the FASNY property that together form the East Branch of the Mamaroneck River. Nowhere is there any reference to a “sewer ditch.”

I also attach a screenshot of FASNY’s description of this as a STREAM on p. 21 of FASNY’s DEIS.

ACT’s claim that “everyone agrees” these are “sewer ditches” is ludicrous. Does ACT really believe that Westchester Country Club, across the street from the current FASNY property, would allow an open sewer to flow across their property? It’s laughable.

Over the course of the 20th century, it was very common for human development to intentionally bury water courses of all kinds, erroneously believing that once buried, they could be forgotten. But as neighbors of the FASNY property know, there is regular flooding of all these buried streams after heavy rains, spring thaws, and so on. If ACT wants to be taken seriously, they should read FASNY’s own map and documentation of the property.

Sincerely,

Anne Bobroff-Hajal

