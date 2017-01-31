Service Employees International Union Expresses Alarm Over Gorsuch Nomination to Supreme Court

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From SEIU 32BJ, Trumbull Connecticut. January 31, 2017:

The following statement is from Héctor Figueroa President of 32BJ SEIU, one of the largest unions representing immigrant workers in the country:

“The discriminatory and xenophobic actions on refugees and immigrants imposed by President Trump make clear that the next justice to the Supreme Court must be willing to serve as a check on extremist and unconstitutional policies that undermine our system of self-governance and our justice system. We need a careful, thorough and independent review to ensure the American public understands the background and views of the nominee.

Together we will stand up against the nomination of any extremist, speak out for our vision for a just society, and rise up to win back an America where every family and community can feel protected by the law.”