WHITE PLAINS WEEK YEAR END REVIEW SHOW TONIGHT–7:30 PM ON VERIZON FIOS CH 45 AND ALTICE CABLEVISION 76 AND ON THE INTERNET

JOHN BAILEY, JIM BENEROFE AND PETER KATZ

ENTERING THE 17TH YEAR OF WHITE PLAINS WEEK

COUNTDOWN, STORY BY STORY

THAT WONDERFUL YEAR 2016

35 STORIES IN 30 MINUTES

ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

TONIGHT 7:30

THE FASNY FIASCO

THE FASNY “SHIFT”

THE TRANSIT DISTRICTÂ

THE NEW TAPPAN ZEE BRIDGE

THE NEW WHITE PLAINS MALL

THE NEW GALLERIA MALL

THE NEW GOOD COUNSEL PROPOSAL

THE YEAR HILLARY CAME TO TOWN

THE YEAR OF THREE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS

THE TERRIBLE TEST SCORES

THE LOWEST CITY AND SCHOOL BUDGET INCREASES IN 15 YEARS

HOW COME WESTCHESTER COUNTY CAN’T ADD–THEY NEED A NEW CRYSTAL BALL

PSST! HEY MACK–WANNA BUY AN AIRPORT?

WHAT’S NEXT? DO YOU REALLY WANT TO KNOW?

AND MORE

ON

THE WHITE PLAINS WEEK TRADITIONAL YEAR END REVIEW SHOW

SEE IT INSTANTLY ON YOU TUBE AT

OR