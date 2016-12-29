Celebrate New Years Eve in White Plains NY USA in Downtown White Plains

WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL. From The Mayors’ Office.

The City of White Plains and the White Plains BID are once again preparing to ring in the New Year at our downtown New Year’s Eve Spectacular.

The event is held at the intersection of Main and Court Streets and includes a DJ as well as a live band, a crowd countdown and ball drop, followed by a not-to-be-missed fireworks display and confetti.

The event is large and a number of street closures are necessary. The attached map of downtown White Plains highlights the street closings as well as parking options for attendees. The City will begin closing streets in the event area at 1:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Streets will begin to re-open to vehicular traffic after the event is over, starting at approximately 1:00 a.m.

The event will be accessible via gated entry only. Four gates will be set up at the following locations:

- Main Street at Church Street – Renaissance Square at Williams Street

- Court Street at Martine Avenue – Martine Avenue at Mamaroneck Avenue

Please note: No large bags will be permitted inside the event area and all bags are subject to search at the entry gates.

We ask that all attendees plan ahead, leaving extra time to go through security before entering the event. In addition, the event will be a No Fly Zone for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (aka “drones”). These security precautions are intended for the safety of the public attending this event.

New Year. Safe Ride.

We are pleased to announce that for the 13th consecutive year, Heineken USA is partnering with the City of White Plains and the White Plains Business Improvement District on its New Year. Safe Ride. program, created to help local residents get home safely on New Year’s Eve. Over the past 12 years, the program has provided free and safe rides home to approximately 4,500 Westchester County residents of legal drinking age.

Through the New Year. Safe Ride. program, HEINEKEN USA will provide free and safe rides home for Westchester County residents of legal drinking age who celebrate New Year’s Eve in downtown White Plains. Between 11:00 p.m. on December 31 and 3:00 a.m. on January 1, a dedicated fleet of 30 cars will provide complimentary rides home for those 21 and older traveling from the heart of downtown White Plains to anywhere in White Plains or across Westchester County.

The Safe Ride pick-up location will be located on the corner of East Post Road and Mamaroneck Avenue.

The White Plains New Year’s Eve Spectacular promises to be a fun, family-friendly event. All are encouraged to come downtown and ring in the New Year close to home with us in White Plains.