WHITE PLAINS SALES TAX $$ SLOW. EVEN WITH LAST YEAR’S JULY TO NOVEMBER PACE. COUNTY ON PACE FOR 1% SALES TAX REVENUE INCREASE FOR ALL OF 2016. 13% LOWER THAN PROJECTED BY COUNTY.

WPCNR QUILL & EYESHADE. From the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.December 20, 2016:

The City of White Plains retail pace slowed in November compared to November of last year.

City Sales Tax dollars declined 4% from the single month November 2015 to $4,044,305 in November 2016.

Through the first 5 months of the city 2016-17 fiscal year the city has collected $20,831,839, down 1/3 of a percent from the July through November of 2015 ($20,903,322).

Should the city receive the same sales tax handle for December that they did last year ($4,195,135, December 2015)) the city will be essentially even with last year’s sales tax collection pace, reaching the $25,026,974 level with six months to go in the city fiscal year.

A big December could put White Plains at an all time record for sales taxes by the end of the fiscal year in June, if collections maintain the level of taxes received from January to June 2016.

Westchester County through 11 months has received $454,522,396 in sales taxes. If the county receives the $48,551,543 the county received in sales tax dollars last December they will hit an all time sales tax receipts record, $503,073,939–about 3/4 of a percent higher than the county received in 2015.

It should be noted, that this $503 Million (projected) is 13% lower than what the county expected to get from sales tax receipts in their 2016 budget. They anticipated a 14% increase.