JUDGE JO ANN FRIIA APPOINTED TO THIRD TERM AS CITY JUDGE. ELIZABETH SHOLLENBERGER APPOINTED TO CITY JUDGE, REPLACING RETIRING JUDGE LEAK

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. DECEMBER 21, 2016:

The White Plains Common Council met Tuesday evening in Executive Session to deal with appointments to the White Plains City Court.

Afterwards the Common Council voted to reappoint Judge Jo Ann Friia to her third 10 year term on the City Court bench.

Judge Friia is also Acting Judge County Court of Westchester since 2013.

She was in private practice from 1984 to 1996 and was appointed by the White Plains Common Council to Judge of the City Court in 1997. She graduated from Pace University Law School, 1979 after graduating New York University in 1976. Judge Friia has served as President of the Westchester Women’s Bar Association, President, New York State City Judges Association, 2013-2015.

Elizabeth Shollenberger, a long time lawyer with a practice specializing in consumer law, was voted by the Common Council to the bench, replacing Judge Barbara Leak who is retiring, the Mayor’s Office reported.

Ms. Shollenberger’s law practice specializes in appeals, litigation, family law, election law, hearings and tenant representation. She was appointed last night to a 10-year term on the City Court through 2027.

Ms. Shollenberger is also the Chair of the White Plains Democratic City Committee, and member of the White Plains Rotary Club.

She was admitted to the New York State Bar, First Department in 1982, the Federal District of New York in 1983 and the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in 2014. Ms. Shollenberger graduated from Princeton University and received her J.D. degree from Yale Law School.