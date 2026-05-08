May 8–DISTRICT ATTORNEY REPORT ON CRIME 2025

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced today the public release of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office 2025 Annual Report, detailing the work of the office during the first year of her administration. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the office’s operations, including major initiatives, key metrics, notable prosecutions, victim services and community engagement efforts. It reflects the administration’s prosecutorial philosophy of “justice with compassion,” balancing accountability with prevention, rehabilitation, victim support and community partnership. The Annual Report also highlights the breadth of the office’s work across its divisions and specialized bureaus, including expanded efforts in areas such as hate crimes enforcement, human trafficking investigations and alternatives to incarceration. Notable highlights from the 2025 Annual Report include: Nearly 20,000 prosecutions handled across County Court and more than 40 local courts

Over 60 trials and over 140 hearings conducted, with 49 guilty verdicts secured at trial

Over 227 community outreach events organized, representing a 180% increase over the prior year

6,246 Child Protective Services reports reviewed and investigated

Over 2,000 domestic violence victims supported through dedicated services The report also outlines DA Cacace’s major policy initiatives, including the inauguration of the office’s first Hate Crimes Advisory Board, enhanced enforcement tools addressing AI-based harassment and expanded coordination with community organizations across Westchester County. DA Cacace said: “This Annual Report reflects the hard work and dedication of the members of this office during my first year serving the people of Westchester County as District Attorney. “It captures not only the cases we prosecuted, but the broader mission we have embraced — strengthening community partnerships, supporting victims and implementing proactive strategies to prevent crime before it occurs. “We remain committed to delivering justice with integrity, fairness and accountability, while continuing to build a safer and more responsive Westchester for all.” The 2025 Annual Report is available to the public on the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office website and through the office’s social media channels. ###