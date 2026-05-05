MAY 5– BREAKING NEWS! TWO REPUBLICANS CHALLENGE COUNCILPERSONS APPOINTED TO REPLACE RICARD PAYNE AND JEN PUJA IN ELECTION IN NOVEMBER

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WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2026: By John F. Bailey. May 5, 2026:

Kathy Guglielmo and John Cambareri have had their signature petitions approved to be on the ballot to challenge the two councilpersons appointed by Mayor Justin Brasch to replace two council persons who left the Common Council in the last two months of 2025.

Former Councilwoman Jen Puja was elected to the Westchester County legislature to represent White Plains, Scarsdale and Harrison in District 5, Benjamin Boykin’s former District.

Former councilperson Richard Payne ran for a second term as councilman in November and won election, but announced his resignation from the Council in December take a position of employment abroad.

Mayor Brasch appointed Thomas Caruso to the former Payne seat and Virginia Simmons to fill the Puja vacancy.

Mr. Cambareri ran for Common Council in the Brasch Lolis campaign this year but did not win.

Mis Guglielmo is a first time candidate. She is a long time resident of White Plains.

Whenever a councilperson is appointed to complete a term of a person leaving the position before the former incumbent’s term is completed, the appointee to the seat is required to stand for another election to win election again to either a full term or to complete the remainer of a term.

The Republican candidates and the administration appointees are contesting for full terms of 4 years each.