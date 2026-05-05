MAY 5–PHYSICIANS PROTEST WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER REFUSAL TO ADDRESS HOURS ISSUE AT NOON

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Westchester Medical Center Doctors to Rally Over “Absurd” Time-Tracking System

Frustrated with New CEO’s Refusal to Address Administrative Burdens, Doctors to Speak Out

Westchester, NY—After more than a year of pushing back against a “highly burdensome” new employee time-tracking system, resident physicians at the center of care at Westchester Medical Center (WMC) and other facilities will hold a brief “unity break” AT THE MEDICAL CENTER TODAY AT NOON to demand change from CEO Dr. David Lubarsky.

Unionized with the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), leaders among the group of 400-plus resident physicians say the irrational swipe-in-based tracking system is fundamentally at odds with their day-to-day as doctors.

The young physicians, who are salaried and who do not receive overtime pay, work up to 80 hours a week at the main WMC hospital and facilities across the region. Under the new system, they sometimes have to drive long distances through traffic to return to WMC from another site–just to swipe in.

“This is truly an absurd system given the nature of our work as resident physicians,” said Dr. Zachary Weiss. “By refusing to meet with us, management is showing a fundamental lack of regard for our well-being, and hugely disrespecting our dedication to providing excellent care to people across Westchester and beyond.”

Despite numerous requests for meetings to discuss possible solutions, and the hospital administration relaxing its policy for its attending physicians, Dr. Lubarsky and his team have failed to even meet with the union doctors about their concerns. Dr. Lubarsky started his role at Westchester Medical Center in early 2025 after leaving the University of California-Davis.