JULY 27–GOVERNOR HOCHUL AND ATTORNEY GENERAL JAMES ANNOUNCE FIRST ENFORCEMENT ACTION BY NEW OFFICE OF IMMIGRANT TRUST TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH THE LOCAL COPS, LOCAL CRIMES ACT

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OAG Notifies 12 Law Enforcement Agencies of Legal Responsibility to End 287(g) Agreements by August 25

New Bureau Will Enforce State Civil Laws Protecting Immigrant Communities and Limiting State and Local Collaboration with Federal Immigration Enforcement

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that the new Office of Immigrant Trust (OIT), a first-of-its-kind statewide bureau within the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), sent letters to the 12 local law enforcement agencies in New York that currently have 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), informing them that state law requires they unwind the agreements by August 25, 2026.

Created as part of a legislative package championed and signed by Governor Hochul on May 27, 2026, OIT is dedicated to enforcing New York laws that protect immigrant communities, strengthen public trust, and limit the use of state and local resources for federal civil immigration enforcement.

As part of its duties, the OIT will receive complaints, provide guidance to state and local agencies, conduct investigations, and take legal action when necessary to ensure compliance with state law.

“Nobody is above the law. In New York, we will not tolerate the diversion of local resources for federal civil immigration enforcement at the expense of public safety. That is why we passed a commonsense set of laws standing up against federal overreach and ensuring that local law enforcement are not deputized by the highest funded law enforcement agency in the country,” said Governor Hochul. “My top priority is keeping New Yorkers safe. Ensuring our law enforcement remains focused on local crimes is essential to protecting our communities and maintaining public safety.”

“New York is strongest when every community is able to trust the institutions meant to serve them,” said Attorney General James. “The Office of Immigrant Trust will help ensure that schools, local governments, and public agencies remain places of safety and support, rather than agents of the federal administration’s campaign of fear and intimidation. My office is proud to stand up for immigrant New Yorkers and prepared to hold anyone who violates our laws accountable.”

The letters sent Friday notify the 12 local New York law enforcement agencies with existing 287(g) agreements that New York law now prohibits local governments and law enforcement agencies from participating in any formal or informal 287(g) agreement and using correctional facilities, juvenile detention facilities, and facilities for youth to house federal civil immigration detainees. Under the new state law, existing 287(g) agreements must be terminated by August 25, 2026.

Section 287(g) agreements allowed local officers or employees to engage in or assist with federal civil immigration enforcement or otherwise perform the functions of federal immigration officers, eroding trust between immigrant communities and local institutions, and making residents less likely to report crimes, seek help, or cooperate with law enforcement.

The Local Cops, Local Crimes Act prohibits local governments and law enforcement agencies from entering into 287(g) agreements or similar arrangements that use local resources to detain people for federal immigration violations. This provision ensures that New York’s local law enforcement resources are directed toward local public safety priorities, rather than the federal government’s mass deportation agenda.

Through OIT, Attorney General James will ensure that municipalities comply with New York law and that state and local institutions remain focused on protecting and serving New Yorkers.

The OIT was established as part of a package of state laws designed to limit state and local involvement in federal civil immigration enforcement, safeguard local resources and public safety, and protect immigrant communities across New York. These laws:

Restrict the use of state and local resources for civil immigration enforcement;

Limit sharing certain sensitive information with federal immigration authorities;

Implement new protections for students and families in schools; and

Ban local governments and law enforcement agencies from having or entering into agreements for civil immigration enforcement with ICE under Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The OIT is part of OAG’s Social Justice Division and is authorized to investigate complaints and potential violations involving state and local entities, officers, employees, contractors, and schools. The OIT may issue subpoenas, interview witnesses, review records, and bring civil actions for potential violations when warranted. The OIT will also develop guidance and training recommendations to help state and local governments protect sensitive information from improper immigration enforcement consistent with applicable law.

New Yorkers who witness federal enforcement actions anywhere in the state should report them to OAG through the federal action portal. New Yorkers who believe that a state or local agency, employee, contractor, school, or other covered entity has violated state laws related to civil immigration enforcement are encouraged to contact the OAG hotline at 1-800-771-7755. The Office of Immigrant Trust will also be launching an online civil complaint form in the coming weeks.