JULY 27 —8:30 PM EDT– HEAVY RAIN 2AND FLASH FLOODING AHEAD TOMORROW—2-1/2 TO 8 INCHES EXPECTED TUES WEDNESDAY

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GOVERNOR HOCHUL URGES CAUTION AHEAD OF HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING

Prolonged Rain, Possible Thunderstorms and Potential for Flash Flooding Expected Statewide Tuesday Through Wednesday

Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions at Highest Risk with Moderate Chance – 40 to 70 Percent Chance – for Flash Flooding

Two to Five Inches of Rain Over Two Days with Localized Peak Rainfall Totals of up to Six Inches Possible; Catskills Could See Six to Eight Inches of Rainfall Through Wednesday Morning

New Yorkers Encouraged to Sign Up for Weather and Emergency Alerts by Texting 333111

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to exercise caution ahead of a storm forecast to bring heavy rain throughout the state Tuesday and Wednesday with flash flooding likely. Beginning Tuesday, a weather system will stall over the state bringing prolonged rain, thunderstorms and flash flooding.

The Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions have a Moderate or 40 to 70 percent chance for flash flooding, while the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley have a Slight risk or 15 to 40 percent chance.

The rest of the state has a Marginal flash flood risk or 5 to 15 percent chance. Widespread rainfall totals of two to five inches are likely, with localized peak totals of six inches of rainfall possible.

Areas across the Catskills could see totals of six to eight inches of rainfall through Wednesday morning. With heavy rain, scattered flash flooding is likely, which will make travel hazardous due to ponding water and reduced visibility.

“New York State will be experiencing a prolonged rain event beginning Tuesday that will bring heavy rains and cause flash flooding – New Yorkers should stay vigilant, stay informed, and use caution,” Governor Hochul said. “As State agencies are ready and mobilized to keep New Yorkers safe, it is important for everyone to do their part by monitoring your local forecast and when in doubt, turn around, don’t drown.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor their local forecasts, weather watches and warnings. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.

New Yorkers should ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Tips to stay safe when there is the potential for flash flooding:

Before and During the Storm

Stay Informed: Monitor your local weather forecast and follow any warnings that may be broadcast.

Follow Instructions from Local Officials: If you are advised by emergency officials to take immediate action such as evacuation, do not wait — follow all orders promptly.

Do Not Walk, Swim or Drive Through Floodwaters: One foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away. If you have doubts, remember: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

Know your evacuation route and how to get to higher ground.

Know your area’s type of flood risk — visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center.

Have a flood emergency plan in place that includes considerations for your children, pets and neighbors.

Have an emergency go bag ready to grab for you, your family and your pets that includes any medications you may need.

Check in with elderly neighbors or those who may have mobility issues.

Do not touch downed power lines.

Keep your phone charged.

Keep a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

After Flood Waters Have Receded

Wait until an area has been declared safe before entering. Be careful driving, since roads may be damaged and power lines may be down.

If your home or apartment has been flooded, DO NOT turn on electrical appliances until an electrician has checked the system and appliances.

Throw out any medicine or food that may have had contact with flood waters.

Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days.

Do not touch downed power lines.

For more preparedness information and safety tips from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, visit dhses.ny.gov. The National Weather Service website also includes Flood Safety Tips.

New York State agencies are taking actions to respond to the forecasted heavy rain, including:

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely. The Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC) has pre-staged a water rescue team and State Police have another water rescue team on call.

To receive real-time weather and emergency alerts, New Yorkers are encouraged to text the name of their county or borough to 333111.