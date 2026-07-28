JULY 28–THIS WEEK IN WESTCHESTER WITH COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS

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This Week in Westchester: The Briefing
Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins
Watch the News Conference Here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HK3026wyIk
***Time Codes Below Correspond with YouTube Link***
- Dobbs Ferry Mayor Christy Knell joined to discuss exciting updates happening in the Village of Dobbs Ferry. (00:48 – 5:30)
- Westchester County is urging residents and businesses to remain vigilant following a statewide alert from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services regarding an email scam targeting those involved in planning, zoning and land use applications. (6:55 – 9:16)
- Deputy County Executive Joan McDonald discussed the results of the County’s 2025-2026 School Bus Safety Annual Report. (9:24 – 11:14)
- County Executive Ken Jenkins highlighted an upcoming bill signing prohibiting the sale of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices camouflaged to look like everyday items. (12:18 – 13:56)
- Upcoming events in Westchester County Parks. (14:08 – 16:30)