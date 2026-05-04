MAY 4–D.A. RAISES $2,191 THROUGH HER PINWHEEL GARDEN DISPLAY AT COUNTY COURTHOUSE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced today that her office raised $2,901 last month through her Pinwheel Garden initiative, which was installed in early April at the courthouse in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The proceeds from this fundraiser, in addition to 15 large bags’ worth of new and gently used clothing, were donated Monday to the Sharing Shelf of Port Chester, which works to combat clothing insecurity by offering basic material needs to low-income families in Westchester. DA Cacace said: “For children who lack basic necessities, life can be a constant struggle, one that impacts every facet of their social, psychological and educational development. “Children aren’t responsible for providing their own material needs, but we all bear responsibility when they go without. I hope that with this donation, we can help make life a bit easier for families in Westchester who just need a little support from their neighbors.”