MAY 5– LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS HOLD SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE FORUM MAY 19

|
Looking to Renew or Join LWVWP? Here’s Key Membership Info
The LWVUS has reorganized the method of joining, requiring that new and renewing members do so through the national website.
Please contact Membership Chair Susan Kirkpatrick by email if you have any questions. Srkirk100@gmail.com. This link will take you to the national League website: https://portal.lwv.org/membership.
The recommended membership amount is $75.00 which includes membership in the national, state and local leagues.
Since only 20% of that amount comes to the local White Plains league, please consider making an additional donation which would go in full to the LWVWP.
You can also contribute to the Education Fund by sending your tax-deductible check payable to the “LWVNYS Education Foundation.” Mail it to the League of Women Voters of White Plains, PO Box 2032, White Plains, NY 10602.