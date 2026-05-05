MAY 5– LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS HOLD SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE FORUM MAY 19

Upcoming Events League of Women Voters of White Plains

to hold School Board Candidate Forum On May 19th White Plains voters will be electing two school board members and voting on the school budget. The deadline for candidate petitions has passed and the election is uncontested. The candidates running are incumbents Valerie Daniele and Rosemarie Eller. To provide an opportunity to for the community to hear from these candidates, we are hosting a Conversation with the Candidates, led by League President Alan Cass, on May 13th from 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm in the Library Media Center at White Plains HS. The event will be recorded and rebroadcast on Channel 46 (Verizon) and Channel 77 (Optimum). Candidates are being asked to complete information forms which will be available at the forum and through an email blast before the forum. You’re Invited!

LWVWP Annual Meeting & Picnic

Thursday, May 28, 4-6 p.m., rain or shine

Ridge Road Park, Hartsdale, Pavilion B

$25 per person, payable by cash/check at event

Accessible, plenty of parking, restrooms available Register here. At the picnic, we will be presenting our annual Civic Engagement Award to Cliff Blau, long-time LWVWP member and author of our monthly Common Council meeting summaries and city budget overviews. Annual meeting materials will be emailed to attendees prior to the meeting. Looking to Renew or Join LWVWP? Here’s Key Membership Info The LWVUS has reorganized the method of joining, requiring that new and renewing members do so through the national website. Please contact Membership Chair Susan Kirkpatrick by email if you have any questions. Srkirk100@gmail.com. This link will take you to the national League website: https://portal.lwv.org/membership. The recommended membership amount is $75.00 which includes membership in the national, state and local leagues. Since only 20% of that amount comes to the local White Plains league, please consider making an additional donation which would go in full to the LWVWP. You can also contribute to the Education Fund by sending your tax-deductible check payable to the “LWVNYS Education Foundation.” Mail it to the League of Women Voters of White Plains, PO Box 2032, White Plains, NY 10602. Headlines Editor: Libby Hollahan The League of Women Voters and all its local Leagues take no position on candidates for public office or on political parties. The League works to encourage the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League is open to all 16 years and older.