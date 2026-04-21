APRIL 21– PLAYLAND OPENS SATURADAY MAY 23

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WESTCHESTER COUNTY BRINGS BACK THE MAGIC OF PLAYLAND FOR THE 2026 SEASON

Playland Park is where generations of families have made magical summer memories—and Westchester County is ensuring that tradition continues as preparations are underway for the 2026 season. The park will open for the season on Saturday and Sunday, May 16 and 17, followed by a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 23.

Watch A New Day at Playland – Westchester County Brings Back the Magic for the 2026 Season!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGV2wK6shDQ

A designated National Historic Landmark, Playland Park is home to iconic architecture and historic rides, including landmark roller coasters that have defined the park for decades. As one of Westchester County’s most treasured destinations, the County remains committed to preserving its legacy while investing in its future.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said:

“Westchester County invested close to $150 million into capital projects to restore the historic beauty of the park as it is the true backbone of the park. For generations, Playland has been a place where families come together, where childhood memories are made, and where traditions are passed down year after year. This investment is about more than restoring rides and infrastructure, it’s about protecting the history, the character and the spirit that make Playland so special. We are proud to serve as stewards of this iconic destination, and we are committed to ensuring it continues to bring joy, connection and lasting memories to families for generations to come.”

Commissioner of the Westchester County Parks Department Kathy O’Connor said:

“Westchester County has operated Playland for close to 100 years and understands what it takes to successfully operate an amusement park. From taking care of the rides during the season and in the winter, to identifying and ordering parts, staffing and so much more, we are committed to bringing Playland Park to the community for generations to come.”

Preparations for the 2026 season are already in full swing. Skilled carpenters and mechanics are restoring and maintaining rides, while grounds crews are enhancing the park through seasonal plantings and beautification efforts. Playland Park is back stronger than ever, run by those who care most about it: Westchester County.