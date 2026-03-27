MARCH 28–GUN BUYBACK IN WHITE PLAINS SATURDAY. UNION BAPTIST CHURCH AT 10AM TO 2 PM

A Message from the District Attorney… Dear Friends and Neighbors: This weekend, I am excited to sponsor my administration’s first gun buyback program. This important event will take place tomorrow, Sat., March 28, at the Union Baptist Church (31 Manhattan Ave.) in White Plains. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are proud to partner with the Town of Greenburgh Police Department, the White Plains Department of Public Safety, the Union Baptist Church, and the NAACP White Plains/Greenburgh Branch on this crucial public safety initiative. Members of the public may surrender their firearms with no questions asked. Gift cards worth up to $300 will be offered for firearms. This initiative signifies our office’s unwavering commitment to combating gun violence. While we recognize that any one program may not be a panacea for stopping gun crime, we do know that removing even a single firearm from our community can make us safer. Past investigations have often shown that a single firearm can be used in numerous crimes by multiple criminals. One firearm, passed from one lawbreaker to another, can wreak a tremendous amount of havoc. Removing any firearms from our streets will make this program a worthy endeavor. We recently announced the successful results of our partnership with law enforcement agencies throughout Westchester County in reducing the flow of illegal guns. In the fourth quarter of 2025, police agencies across Westchester made 61 arrests incident to a gun crime and recovered 48 firearms, including four untraceable ghost guns. Our office pledges to vigorously prosecute each and every one of these cases. In short, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office will use every tool available to keep Westchester safe. We look forward to sharing the results of our gun buyback program. Newsletter subscribers are always the first to hear about new initiatives and developments within my office, so I encourage you to forward our sign-up link to interested community members. As always, if you have any feedback you’d like to share, we’d love to hear from you. Never hesitate to reach out, and I look forward to keeping in touch.