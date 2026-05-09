MAY 9–WHITE PLAINS MEMORIAL DAY PARADE MONDAY MAY 25

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CITY OF WHITE PLAINS MEMORIAL DAY PARADE AND CEREMONY

White Plains, NY– May 7, 2026 – Mayor Justin Brasch in cooperation with the Veterans and Memorial Day Committee today announced plans for the City’s annual community parade and ceremony commemorating Memorial Day to be held on Monday, May 25 at 10 am.

The parade will begin on Church Street and Main Street, proceed to North Broadway, and will end at the Rural Cemetery where there will be a memorial service at Soldiers and Sailors Monument beginning at 11 am. The public is invited to support and remember our veterans by viewing the parade and attending the memorial service at the cemetery.

The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is

White Plains resident, Vincent Finnegan Jr., US Army National Guard.

The Ceremony Honoree (in memoriam) is Daniel Varghese Kuruvilla, U.S Army

Parade marching groups will include White Plains Veteran Posts, various military personnel, White Plains Boy and Girl Scout troops, White Plains High School Marching Band, Youth Bureau Drum Corp, Jewel Pathfinders Marching Band, and other community organizations and businesses.