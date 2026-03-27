MARCH 27–GEORGE LATIMER IN WASHINGTON FOR THE 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT– CALLS ADMINISTRATION “ON THE CARPET”

Hits: 36

Rep. George Latimer's header image

Neighbor,

 

As we close out this very busy month, I want to catch you up on some of the things that my team and I have been covering in Westchester and the Bronx and in D.C.

 

Flooding our news headlines are issues abroad and at home. It seems like every time we read the headlines, another travesty has hit our country. This comes shortly after the tragic accident at LaGuardia airport that took the lives of two pilots and injured many more. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones who were impacted by this tragedy.

 

As your representative, I remain committed to fighting for you and your families. I will continue to listen to constituents at home and in Washington to hear your stories and work to best represent you in the halls of Congress.
IN WASHINGTON

New York Representatives Latimer, Suozzi, Morelle, Velazquez, and Kennedy at the January 6th plaque 

As the undeclared war continues in Iran, it’s becoming painfully clear that this Administration’s policies haven’t laid out anything resembling a coherent plan. Since military operations began, thousands of Americans—including students—have been stranded across the Middle East, watching flights vanish from departure boards and refreshing their phones for updates that never seem to come.

The State Department’s lack of preparation, and the Administration’s broader failure to plan for war, continues to take a real toll on hardworking Americans—families absorbing the sting of rising gas prices, and parents and spouses lying awake at night, terrified for loved ones stuck overseas. Along with my colleagues on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I signed onto a letter demanding that Secretary Rubio, Secretary Hegseth, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner appear before the Committee to testify about the decisions, diplomacy, and planning—or lack thereof—surrounding the war in Iran.

 

While much is happening in Washington, I always look forward to meeting with constituents and advocacy groups on a wide range of issues, because those conversations cut through the noise and remind me who we’re fighting for. This past week, I had the opportunity to meet with the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, Philanthropy New York, and Everytown for Gun Safety to discuss how I can best support their legislative priorities here in Washington. In each meeting, I heard urgency and determination—stories of lives changed in an instant, communities seeking resources, and advocates pushing for practical steps that can save lives.

BACK HOME IN WESTCHESTER AND THE BRONX

In March, we celebrated a holiday that connects to my own Irish heritage, St. Patrick’s Day, with local leaders across Westchester and the Bronx, joined local students to combat food insecurities with the Food Web NY, heard from NAACP members in Co-Op City, and talked with you about how I can be the best representation for you in the halls of Congress.
CONGRESSIONAL ART COMPETITION

The Congressional Art Competition is now open for submissions! This contest is for high school students living in or attending school in Westchester and the Bronx. The winning artist will have their work featured in the U.S. Capitol and be invited to D.C. for an awards ceremony with our office and all other art competition winners.

 

This year, in celebration of our country’s 250th anniversary, the theme for the competition is “Revolutionary 250”. Artists may choose to follow themes provided below but it is not mandated.

  • History happened here: 
    Visit or research a revolutionary historical site near you and create a piece of art that reflects on what you learned, saw, or felt. Revolutionary sites in Westchester and the Bronx can be found at rw250.org/sites
  • Forgotten voices of the revolution: 
    Create a piece of art that reflects on the lives and roles of the American Revolutionary people who have been forgotten or overlooked in the telling of our history.
  • Revolutions in Conversation: 
    Create a piece of art reflecting on how other “revolutions” throughout American history (Women’s Suffrage, Abolition, Civil Rights, etc.) have related to or contrasted with the original American Revolution?

We look forward to seeing all of the creative ideas that the local artists come up with! Submissions and further rules and regulations can be found on our website at https://latimer.house.gov/services/art-competition

Watch some of my recent House of Representatives floor speeches:
Honoring local leaders and community advocates:

SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT

SURVEY

DHS has been shut down for over a month, meaning essential staff are being forced to work without pay.

 

Enough is enough. Congress must act NOW to fund DHS without giving ICE a blank check. I signed on to legislation that funds essential DHS agencies, like TSA and the Coast Guard, without funding ICE and Border Patrol.
I want to hear from you:
Do you support legislation to fund TSA and hold ICE accountable?
 Yes
No
Taking this survey will sign you up for future news and updates from our office.

ISSUES THAT STILL MATTER

America at war and increasing costs of everyday living dominate the headlines, but there are still issues that matter greatly. The Epstein scandal, Russia’s war on Ukraine, deep cuts to healthcare, public education, and medical research, dangerous anti-vaccine policies, and much more. We continue to work on these issues, even when they are not in today’s headlines.
TEXTING SIGN UP

In case you missed it, my office sends text messages to residents in the 16th District. We hope this is another way to keep you informed of what I am working on in DC and at home. If you would like to join our texting list, you can sign up here: https://latimer.house.gov/services/subscribe-texting
STAY IN TOUCH 

Make sure to follow me on Instagram, FacebookBlueskyTwitter/X and YouTube to stay up-to-date on what I am working on. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe

 

As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you!

 

Sincerely,
Rep. George Latimer's signature image

Rep. George Latimer

Member of Congress

Washington D.C. Office

1507 Longworth

House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Bronx Office

177 Dreiser Loop

Room 3

Bronx, NY 10475

White Plains Office

222 Mamaroneck Ave.

Suite 312

White Plains, NY 10605

Comments are closed.