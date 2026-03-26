MARCH 26– THE NEW OMNY CARD IS HERE– YOUR TAP AND PAY INSTRUMENT ON COUNTY TRANSIT– METRO CARDS NO LONGER ACCEPTED.

As of January 4, 2026, Bee-Line officially adopted the OMNY fare payment system. What does OMNY do?

With OMNY, riders can simply tap and pay using a contactless credit or debit card, a digital wallet, or an OMNY card. Are MetroCards and coins still accepted?

As of December 31, 2025, MetroCard sales have ended, and cards can no longer be refilled. Unexpired MetroCards will still be accepted into summer 2026 . And don’t worry—cash payments will continue to be accepted on the Bee-Line even after MetroCards are phased out. In fact, coming later in 2026, there will be a new option to pay with dollar bills! How do I transfer my MetroCard balance to an OMNY card?

You can transfer your MetroCard balance to OMNY in person at the MTA’s Mobile Sales Van when it visits Westchester. Or, if you visit New York City you can utilize the MTA Customer Service Centers. How do transfers work?

OMNY offers free transfers between buses and subways (and vice versa) within a two-hour window when you use the same contactless card, phone, or OMNY card. Just tap again for the second ride to get the credit. You also get a fare cap, earning a free ride after 12 paid trips in 7 days, just like the 7-Day Unlimited MetroCard, without upfront cost. Just remember to use the exact same payment method for all taps in your journey to ensure you get the transfer . Please note that transfers are still occurring even though you do not see this on the OMNY screen. Free transfers and fare cap are excluded from the BxM4C. Can I use OMNY for Bee-Line ParaTransit services?

At this time, OMNY is only accepted on the Bee-Line’s fixed route bus system. What is an OMNY account?

An OMNY account gives you free, secure online access to self-service tools. You can check your trip and charge history, track progress toward the 7-day fare cap, reload your card, check your OMNY card balance, manage your travel cards and payment methods, and get support from customer service. While registration isn’t required, it unlocks helpful features—and new benefits are added regularly. Click here to register or call OMNY Customer Service at 877-789-6669 for help. Where can I find more information? OMNY Frequently Asked Questions can be found on the MTA’s website.