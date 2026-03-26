MARCH 27 — COUNTY DEVOTES $3.5 MILLION TO WATERSHED SEWER REPAIRS FOR HOMEOWNERS, BUSINESSES

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WESTCHESTER COUNTY PASSES $3.5MILLION PROGRAM TO LOWER COSTS FOR SEPTIC REPAIRS AND SEWER CONNECTIONS IN NYC WATERSHED FOR HOMEOWNERS, BUSINESSES

Program Will Help Protect Drinking Water While Reducing Costs for Property Owners

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County has launched a new program to help homeowners and small businesses, property owners lower the cost of repairing failing septic systems or connecting to nearby sewer lines in communities located within the New York City watershed. Funded through support from the City of New York East of Hudson Water Quality Improvement Program, the Septic System Rehabilitation and Sewer Connection Program will help property owners pay for these expensive projects while protecting the drinking water supply used by millions of people in Westchester County and New York City.

The Westchester County Board of Legislators approved legislation supporting the $3.5 million program, which will be administered by the Westchester County Department of Planning. The New York City watershed covers more than 2,000 square miles across eight counties, including Westchester. Rain and snow flow through streams and rivers into reservoirs that supply drinking water for New York City and about 85 percent of Westchester County.

Several Westchester communities have land within the watershed, including Bedford, Cortlandt, Harrison, Lewisboro, Mount Pleasant, New Castle, North Castle, North Salem, Pound Ridge, Somers, Yorktown and the Village and Town of Mount Kisco.

About 27,000 septic systems in Westchester are located within the watershed, and about 10 percent are estimated to need repairs or replacement. When septic systems fail, they can release harmful pollutants into nearby waterways, affecting drinking water quality. Through this program, property owners and qualifying small businesses can receive interest-free loans of up to $49,999 to help pay for septic system repairs, replacements or sewer connections.

Westchester County Executive Jenkins said: “Clean drinking water is something every family relies on. This program helps property owners make important repairs that protect our water supply while also easing the financial burden that often comes with fixing or replacing a septic system. In helping residents afford these upgrades, we are protecting a crucial resource for our communities today and for future generations. We are grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and our State Legislative Partners for all their efforts in making this program a reality.”

Westchester County Commissioner of Planning Blanca P. Lopez said: “This program will provide much needed financial relief to property owners in the New York City watershed who otherwise would not be able to pay to repair or replace their septic system, or connect to a sewer line. The property owner, County, and the contractor will sign third-party contracts so that the property owners will not have to lay out any money.”

County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi said: “No family should have to choose between paying their bills and knowing their water is safe. This program gives homeowners and small businesses financial relief so they can make these repairs and protect a resource we all depend on. The Board of Legislators was glad to support it, and I encourage every eligible resident to take advantage of it.”

County Legislator Erika Pierce said: “I am extremely excited about our community having access to this important program. We know that some of our private wells are impacted by forever chemicals. This program will make it much easier for residents to check their wells, and to arrange the needed filtration if required, making our communities safer.”

County Legislator Shanae Williams said: “As Chair of the Infrastructure and Housing Committee, I am proud to support this program that puts affordability first for our residents. At a time when many homeowners and small businesses are feeling the strain of rising costs, this initiative helps ease the financial burden of critical septic repairs and sewer connections without placing additional pressure on taxpayers. By providing interest-free support, we are not only protecting our drinking water and public health, but also ensuring that necessary infrastructure improvements remain within reach for working families and small businesses. This is a smart, responsible investment that delivers both economic relief today and long-term environmental protection for our communities.”

APPLY FOR APPLICATION FOR THE AID

To receive an application go to https://arcg.is/1b5iW81 or to learn more about the program contact Millie Magraw, Westchester County Department of Planning at WCDP@WestchesterCountyNY.gov, or (914) 995-4400.