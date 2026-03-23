MARCH 23– IT’S A BRAND-NEW BALL GAME: SEASON OF THE 4TH STRIKE– PRIMER TO THE 2026 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SEASON YOU CAN’T TELL WHAT’S HAPPENING UNLESS YOU KNOW THE NEW RULES FANS

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WPCNR VIEW FROM THE UPPER DECK, WITH “BULL” ALLEN,THE VOICE OF BASEBALL PAST. MARCH 23, 2026:

Hello there, everybody, this is “Bull” Allen from the mezzanine press box in the old big ball park 161st Street and River Avenue in “Da Bronx” where the grounds crews are working overtime preparing for next week’s Yankee Opening Day.

I am joining you for a review of what’s new in baseball.

Old-timers like me used to say it’s a brand-new season, but there is something very different now.

Every new season produces a brand-new ballgame because players managers, umpires have to adjust to new rules making this 2026 season different from any other.

For 73 years the rule that fans never seemed to understand was the infield fly rule.

I used to when an arbiter called infield fly by pointing their finger high in the air on an infield pop with runners on and less than two out go into an explanation of the rule for fans listening or watching.

I’d say into the WPIX mike, “And it’s a high pop, and the infield fly rule is called,” and go into an explanation of rule. Baseball rules had not changed for almost 60 years until the Designated Hitter rule was entered into in 1973 by the American League.

Now, friends, as my colleague, the Old Redhead, Red Barber would say, it is literally “a brand-new ball game” every year.

Enter “Dr. Frankenstein”

The Commissioner of Baseball, Rob Manfred the “Dr. Frankenstein” of Baseball Commissioners” is recreating the game to his own vision in the name of speeding up the game which of course it has not done last year the average game was 3 minutes longer. He is playing God.

This season the mad baseball scientist Mr. Manfred has tinkered with the game again.

To prepare you for the major league opener and the Frankensteinian variances on the new rules, Let me take you through the new Manfred effects:

First, the pitching clock set up has not changed. It is still 20 seconds to pitch and the batter has to be locked cocked and loaded in the batter’s box within 9 seconds. The position of infielders in the infield on either side of second base and outfielders can only shade to the alleys. (left center and right center.

Now heads up, baseball fans, Here come Dr. Frankenstein’s changes of pace this year:

THE ROBO UMPIRE: The new Ball Strike System Allow ball strike challenges.

Major League Baseball describes its new ball strike calling system:

“The ABS Challenge System monitors the exact location of each pitch, relative to the specific batter’s zone. Players can request a challenge of a ball or strike call they feel the umpire got wrong, and, when they do, a graphic displaying the result is then transmitted over a 5G network from T-Mobile’s Advanced Network Solutions and nearly instantaneously shown to those in attendance via the videoboard and to home viewers via the broadcast.”

Each team starts the game with only two challenges,

If the homeplate umpire’s call is upheld, the team loses one challenge. If the ump is overruled by Robo Ump the team retains the challenge. though it will retain a challenge if successful.

If a team is out of challenges at the start of an extra inning, it will gain an additional challenge after that inning.

Who gets to call a challenge?

Not the managers coaches, Only a batter, a pitcher or the catcher.

How do they call it and when?

The call has to be challenged as soon as the ump calls it by batter, pitcher or catcher by tapping their cap. The batter pitcher or catcher cannot lollygag and at insistence of his teammates in the dugout or manager then call the challenge late.

Only the pitcher, batter or catcher can call it instantly after the offending pitch. Going to be some arguments on that.

The official signal is tapping cap or helmet.

. Players are “encouraged” to vocalize their intent to challenge,

ABS challenges will not be permitted following replay reviews or when a position player is pitching.

Personally the major league baseball organization is insulting their umpires by putting in this system. Are they admitting the umpires last year were not consistent? I know there were a consistent trend in more ball and strike arguments and ejections last year than I can ever recall.

It is my opinion the league has hired a number of new umpires who have trained using such new devices as the pitch clock and no shift rules as well as the ballstrike system. This is why there are so many arguments, in my opinion.

Possible effects of the ABS system?

With only 2 challenges per team, you can almost bet that they will be saved to the “Innings of Decision” the 8ths and 9ths .

Be prepared for 2 challenges offense and defense in the 1 run innings or where the score is tied with possible 2 more in the 10th inning.

The effect of this long ninths and long tenth innings adding easily a half hour to the length of the game.

Using challenges early to “train” the umpire behind the plate is a waste of a strategic weapon. Bases loaded the 10th and the count is 3-2, you get called out on strike but it is close, if the pitch is close challenge and a run is walked in if you win the challenge. This is a fundamental change in the game you are creating a 4th strike and you’re out. No fan likes to see a run walked in.

Pitchers will challenge a third strike they think was right in there on the outside corner. And the Robo cop calls it a strike. That is going to create a real problem…particularly in the playoffs and World Series.

How will it affect the hitter? He will either swing at the first pitch if it is a meatball or fastball. Force the pitcher to pitch to him for two pitches and be prepared to swing on the strike 3 pitch because it’s RBI situation;

The catcher is another factor. He could challenge for his pitcher if the umpire is inconsistent and squeezing his pitcher the whole game.

Also how will the Robo Umpire be set. It supposedly will adjust the strike zone from the height of the batter

Catchers already are being bomparded with strike zone charts on each batter indicating how the pitch selection should be varied from batter to the next.

Sign Stealing by Coaches in the coaches box

Base coaches on first and third will now be required to stay within designated box. From MLB.com:

“Umpires will be instructed to ensure base coaches are within the parameters of the box while the pitcher is on the rubber. …The base coach positioning guidance is MLB’s answer to an increasingly prevalent trend in which coaches would move out of their designated boxes to get better angles to steal signs by reading pitchers’ grips.”

Those shufflin’ coaches will be warned once. But can be ejected for continuing incursions,

Created “Obstructions” and Interfence Enforcement

Maruading Base runners can no longer create obstructiom. They cannot initiate “contact” with infielders in the baseline “with the intent to draw an obstruction meanwhile, will be prohibited from initiating contact with infielders “with the intent to draw an obstruction call.”

Base runners who violate the rule will be called out. All other base runners will return to their previous bases.

My observation is this will also eliminate attempting to break up double plays. This was very evident in the seventh game of the World Series. Had the Tigers broken up one double play they would have won the World Series.

There, got that fans?

Well on Wednesday, drop down into you easy chair and catch the brand new ball game.

I will be particularly interested in Yankee hitters dealing with the Robo Ump. They were nortorious for striking out in the clutch. They could lead the league in challenges of balls and strikes this year.

Play Ball!