MARCH 23 —-DA CACACE AND HOMELAND SECURITY ANNOUNCE INTERCEPTION OF 12 KILOS OF COCAINE, WORTH $1MM, DESTINED FOR WHITE PLAINS

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Alfonso announced today the interception of a package containing 12 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of approximately $1 million, that was en route to a White Plains address. Reported overdoses are up in Westchester County, rising from 639 in 2024 to 652 in 2025. While overdose fatalities have decreased during this time period, this is largely attributable to the increased adoption of naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. Increasingly, new, synthetic drugs, such as K2, are being distributed which threaten to undo the downward trend in fatalities. DA Cacace said: “Westchester has managed to bring down the number of overdose fatalities, even with the number of overdoses rising overall. Nevertheless, interceptions like the one announced today offer a glimpse at how persistent this problem remains. Investigators in our office work around the clock with our federal partners to detect and intercept illicit substances bound for Westchester. These anti-trafficking partnerships are essential in helping to drive overdose numbers back down.” Acting SAC Alfonso said: “The introduction of cocaine and other illegal narcotics into our neighborhoods fuels addiction and the potential for violence and instability that places every family in Westchester County, and New York State at-large, at risk. HSI New York will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and our local law enforcement partners to disrupt these networks and safeguard the communities we serve.” ###