MARCH 25–AMERICANS CONCERNED ABOUT GROWTH OF SPORTS GAMBLING, SURVEY FINDS

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ACCEPTED BUT ANXIOUS: AMERICANS EMBRACE SPORTS BETTING WHILE FEARING RISING CORRUPTION



Nearly two-thirds of Americans worry about the broader impact on players and the games themselves

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—As sports betting continues its rapid expansion across the United States, a new wave of findings from Sacred Heart University’s annual 2026 Nationwide Sports Gambling Poll reveals a growing national tension: Americans increasingly accept sports betting as normal, yet feel more uneasy about its impact on fairness and trust in sports.

Conducted in partnership with GreatBlue Research, the latest data show that nearly three‑quarters of Americans now view sports betting as socially acceptable, but roughly two‑thirds also are concerned corruption in sports is rising alongside the growth of legalized wagering.

This tension underscores a defining paradox in the evolving sports landscape: Americans are embracing betting as a mainstream activity but remain deeply concerned about its long‑term consequences for competition, athlete pressure and the credibility of the games they watch.

“Sports gambling has clearly entered the cultural mainstream,” said Andrew Miller, director of Sacred Heart’s sports communication & media graduate program. “But acceptance does not equal comfort. Many Americans are questioning what this expansion means for fairness, transparency and trust in sports.”

The findings suggest that while legalization and normalization efforts have succeeded, they have also introduced heightened fears about game manipulation, insider influence and undue pressure on athletes and officials—concerns that cut across both professional and collegiate sports.

Public anxiety appears to extend beyond professional leagues, reinforcing concerns about the vulnerability of college athletics, according to the findings. Respondents continue to express deep discomfort with the idea that increased betting activity may heighten risks to competitive integrity and intensify external pressures felt by student‑athletes.

“Americans are drawing a line between participation and principle,” said Josh Shuart, director and professor of SHU’s sport management program. “They may engage with or accept sports betting, but they remain wary of its potential to undermine the very foundation of competition.”

The data also points to a broader cultural shift: sports betting is no longer viewed as a fringe or taboo activity, but as a normalized part of the fan experience. However, this normalization has not erased concerns. Instead, it has made them more urgent, more visible and more tied to the high‑stakes environment of major sporting events.

As events like March Madness and upcoming professional championships draw betting activity, these findings underscore the need for ongoing public conversation around regulation, guardrails and protections for athletes at all levels.

View the full poll results

About the Poll

The Sacred Heart University and GreatBlue Research 2026 Nationwide Sports Gambling Poll was conducted February 2–5, 2026, among 1,500 U.S. adults. The survey carries a margin of error of +/- 2.43% at a 95% confidence level. The final sample was weighted according to age, gender and U.S. Census region.