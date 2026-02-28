FEBRUARY 28– U.S.-ISRAEL ATTACK IRAN

Hits: 67

NEW YORK TIMESNOW REPORTS Israel Iran US Conflict Live Updates:

Explosions struck Iran’s capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. Authorities have offered no casualty information from the strikes. This comes after President Donald Trump said he is “not happy” with how negotiations between the United States and Iran have been progressing. Delegations from both sides concluded talks on Tehran’s nuclear program on Thursday without reaching a major breakthrough, though officials indicated there were some signs of limited progress. Iran has reportedly launched counter-strikes on Israel, which were intercepted. Trump confirms “major combat operations” are under way.