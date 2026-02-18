FEBRUARY 18–YONKERS MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF CHILD ABUSE MATERIAL

Jonathan Garcia Salvador, 32 years old, was arraigned on Friday, January 6 in front of Judge Karen Best in Yonkers City Court. Garcia Salvador was charged with Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a class D felony, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.

DA Cacace said: “Protecting the most vulnerable members of our community will always be a priority for our office. This investigation and arrest is just further proof of our commitment to root out evildoers who try to exploit our children.”

This case is just the latest effort by DA Cacace to protect children and to deliver justice in the most heinous of cases. In January, DA Cacace announced the conviction of a Yonkers man, Eleuterio Duran. Duran was convicted of numerous felonies in relation to his violent, sexual abuse of two individuals, one of whom is a minor, and was subsequently sentenced to 45 years in state prison.

In addition to investigating and prosecuting these cases, the District Attorney’s Office also engages in community outreach to provide education to students, parents and school staff on recognizing potential threats and encouraging children to report inappropriate behavior.

This investigation was conducted by criminal investigators from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

This case is being handled by ADA Mathieu Reno of the Trial Division and Bureau Chief Laura Forbes of the Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM) Bureau.