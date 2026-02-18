FEBRUARY 18– COUNTY POLICE MONITORING SOCIAL MEDIA FOR “TAKEOVER” EVENTS IN WESTCHESTER

Hits: 54

County Police working to assist municipal law enforcement with planning and response

(Hawthorne, NY) – The Department of Public Safety and its Real Time Crime intelligence center are monitoring social media activity and working with municipal law enforcement partners to discourage so-called called teen-ager “takeovers” of retail venues and other public spaces.

In addition, the Department’s patrol officers are prepared to respond to assist any municipality if needed in the event a disruptive takeover occurs.

Commissioner Terrance Raynor said,

“We are asking teens to take our advice about takeovers: do not participate in this kind of activity. You can get hurt, other people can get hurt and you can be subject to arrest. We are also urging parents to speak with their children and advise them to ignore this dangerous ‘challenge’ being presented to youths via social media.”

On Monday, several hundred teens “stormed” the Bay Plaza shopping center in the Bronx, causing chaos and property damage and prompting a large response by the NYPD to control the crowd. Eighteen people were arrested and several persons were injured.

Raynor urged business owners and other members of the public to alert police immediately if they observe any mass gathering of youths at public spaces such as malls, individual stores or shopping centers, libraries and other public venues.

County and local police are aware of social media posts identifying various locations in Westchester as potential sites for a takeover. Raynor urged the public to share any information they have about potential takeover targets or events.

The County Police maintain telephone and electronic tips lines so the public can provide information confidentially or anonymously.

· Voice Tip Line: (800)898-TIPS (8477).

· Electronic Tips: Send email, text messages and small video clips to tips@wccops.com.

· Via Mobile App: The WCPD Mobile App contains a home screen Submit a Tip button to enable tips to be sent confidentially or anonymously. It is available for Apple and Android phones. Enter Westchester County PD in the app store search bar to locate and download it.