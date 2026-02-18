FEBRUARY 18–COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS ON THE DEATH OF JESSE JACKSON

Hits: 74

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF REVEREND JESSE JACKSON

“We mourn Rev. Jesse Jackson, a man who remained steadfast in his belief in building common ground. His call to “Keep Hope Alive” was more than a slogan; it was a moral directive. He demanded dignity and respect for those too often denied both, and he carried a progressive vision that pushed the nation to confront its conscience.

“His life’s work challenged America to be better, braver, and more inclusive, and that legacy will endure for years to come.”