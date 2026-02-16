FEBRUARY 16— WHITE PLAINS FIREFIGHTERS RESPOND AND REPRESS 3 FIRES IN 1 NIGHT

Hits: 62
I’m so proud of our firefighters for doing incredible work during a difficult night last night. These heroes run towards fire while the rest of us run away. Our City is a much better place because of their bravery.
Please remember to pass on your gratitude whenever you see one of White Plains Professional Fire Fighters – IAFF Local 274
Arrival conditions last night at 3 Lafayette St, went to a 2nd alarm. Fire started in a basement crawl space and ran up the side of the house and into the interior. Crews deployed hand lines on every floor to get on top of it. An oven fire came in at 4 Martine Ave while companies were operating on Lafayette, bringing a 3rd alarm assignment into the city. Thanks to all of our mutual aid partners for the support and great stop by the brothers of Group 3
John Marconi
Absolutely!
Mayor DelVechio asked me that question after being sworn in.
“Why do you want to run in while everyone else is running out”.
The answer I gave was right at the moment but after more reflection and years of service the real reason became obvious.
Justin Brasch
Thank you to our White Plains firefighters and all of the others that helped. We appreciate you and your dedication to us. ￼Stay safe!
Wayne Preston McCants
The Fire Department came through AGAIN,thanks to all who responded in like manner.
