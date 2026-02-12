FEBRUARY 12—UPTICK IN SUPPLY PRICES BLAMED BY NYSEG FOR HIGHER ELECTRIC PRICES: NYSEG

Dear Friends, For those of you who reside in the NYSEG service area, we have been asked to share some important information with you. We recently received a communication from NYSEG that said, in part: “You or your constituents might be experiencing higher than normal bills due to the significant uptick in supply prices that are not in NYSEG’s scope of control. I have attached a bill explainer that I recommend posting to social media or your website to help us get the word out (please see below). We will also be hosting one on one community connection events on February 17th at the Carmel Town Hall and February 24th at the Bedford Town Hall. If customers cannot attend these events, we encourage them to call us at 800-572-1121 or they can visit our walk-in center Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM at our Brewster office located at 35 Milan Road Brewster NY 10509. Your energy use affects both your supply and delivery charges because your usage is combined with the rates to determine your total costs. While your delivery rate stays the same for longer periods and is set by the PSC, your supply rate varies regularly depending on market demand. Supply prices have risen over the past year due to increasing consumption of electricity and natural gas. With the colder-than-normal weather we’re experiencing this winter, demand is climbing even higher and pushing supply prices up. If we purchase energy on your behalf (always with no markups!), you may have noticed that supply rates have increased. For example, on January 30, 2026, electricity supply rates were 44% higher than on the same day last year. This means that even if your electricity or natural gas use stayed the same, your total charge is likely higher this year.”