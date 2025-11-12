NOVEMBER 13— FLAG ON THE PLAY: COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS, BOARD OF LEGISLATORS CONDEMN NEGOTIATED PSC NEGOTIATED CON ED PRICE RISE. STILL TOO HIGH. IGNORES GREEN ENERGY NEED–UNDER REVIEW

Hits: 62

STATEMENT FROM WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS AND THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY BOARD OF LEGISLATORS

ON CON EDISON RATE INCREASE PROPOSAL

“Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins and the Westchester County Board of Legislators strongly reject the proposed rate increases recently announced as part of the Joint Proposal between Con Edison, the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC), and other parties.

“Under the agreement, Con Edison would be permitted to raise electric rates by 4.3%, 5.0% and 3.3% annually from January 1, 2026, through the end of 2028. Gas rates would decrease by 0.3% in 2026 and then increase in 2027 by 7.2% and 3.7% in 2028.

“Families are already being stretched to the breaking point. Utility bills are skyrocketing while wages remain flat. We are hearing from seniors on fixed incomes, families juggling multiple jobs, and business owners barely staying afloat. A rate hike of this magnitude will force too many to choose between paying their utility bills and affording necessities like food, medicine, or childcare.

“Let’s be clear: investing in infrastructure and clean energy is important. We support a reliable grid and a sustainable future. But that future must be affordable. Con Edison cannot be allowed to continue passing their costs on to customers without full transparency, real justification, and measurable accountability.

“The County Executive and the Board of Legislators reaffirm their commitment to advocating for fair, transparent and equitable energy policies – ones that protect consumers and hold utilities accountable for efficient and responsible operations. Any plan that asks residents to pay more must come with clear, measurable benefits – not just promises.

“We urge the PSC to reconsider this proposal, and work with local leaders to find solutions that do not further burden Westchester ratepayers.”

THE BACKGROUND UPDATE:

THE PROPOSED CON ED RATE INCREASE COMPROMISE ANNOUNCED MONDAY BY WESTCHESTER MUNICIPAL CONSORTIUM WHICH THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS AND THE BOARD OF LEGISLATURE OPPOSE.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION AND WESTCHESTER MUNICIPAL CONSORTIUM ORCHESTRATES CUT IN CON ED RATE INCREEASE OVER 3 YEARS RELEASED THIS AGREED-ON SETTELMENT — THE WESTCHESTER CONSORTIUM NEWS RELEASE SAID: