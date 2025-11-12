NOVEMBER 13— FLAG ON THE PLAY: COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS, BOARD OF LEGISLATORS CONDEMN NEGOTIATED PSC NEGOTIATED CON ED PRICE RISE. STILL TOO HIGH. IGNORES GREEN ENERGY NEED–UNDER REVIEW

Hits: 62
STATEMENT FROM WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS AND THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY BOARD OF LEGISLATORS
ON CON EDISON RATE INCREASE PROPOSAL
“Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins and the Westchester County Board of Legislators strongly reject the proposed rate increases recently announced as part of the Joint Proposal between Con Edison, the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC), and other parties.
“Under the agreement, Con Edison would be permitted to raise electric rates by 4.3%, 5.0% and 3.3% annually from January 1, 2026, through the end of 2028. Gas rates would decrease by 0.3% in 2026 and then increase in 2027 by 7.2% and 3.7% in 2028.
“Families are already being stretched to the breaking point. Utility bills are skyrocketing while wages remain flat. We are hearing from seniors on fixed incomes, families juggling multiple jobs, and business owners barely staying afloat. A rate hike of this magnitude will force too many to choose between paying their utility bills and affording necessities like food, medicine, or childcare.
“Let’s be clear: investing in infrastructure and clean energy is important. We support a reliable grid and a sustainable future. But that future must be affordable. Con Edison cannot be allowed to continue passing their costs on to customers without full transparency, real justification, and measurable accountability.
“The County Executive and the Board of Legislators reaffirm their commitment to advocating for fair, transparent and equitable energy policies – ones that protect consumers and hold utilities accountable for efficient and responsible operations. Any plan that asks residents to pay more must come with clear, measurable benefits – not just promises.
“We urge the PSC to reconsider this proposal, and work with local leaders to find solutions that do not further burden Westchester ratepayers.”
THE BACKGROUND UPDATE:
THE PROPOSED CON ED RATE INCREASE COMPROMISE ANNOUNCED MONDAY BY WESTCHESTER MUNICIPAL CONSORTIUM WHICH THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS AND THE BOARD OF LEGISLATURE OPPOSE.
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION AND WESTCHESTER MUNICIPAL CONSORTIUM ORCHESTRATES CUT IN CON ED RATE INCREEASE OVER 3 YEARS RELEASED THIS AGREED-ON SETTELMENT — THE WESTCHESTER CONSORTIUM NEWS RELEASE SAID:
|November 10, 2025
The Westchester Municipal Consortium (WMC) — a coalition of 40 local municipalities that joined forces to become a party to Con Edison’s 2025 electric and gas rate case filings before the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) announced that a three-year settlement agreement (known as a Joint Proposal) has been formally reached between Con Edison, the PSC staff, and other parties.
The terms of the filed agreement are now public and represent significant progress for Westchester residents and businesses in ensuring fairer and more transparent utility practices.
The Joint Proposal substantially reduces Con Edison’s original rate requests and includes several key provisions advanced by the Westchester Municipal Consortium. Because these provisions were successfully incorporated into the three-year settlement, the Consortium will not oppose the agreement.
The Joint Proposal itself states: “The Westchester Municipal Consortium will also not oppose this negotiated Proposal, which substantially reduces the Company’s initial rate proposals and includes provisions sought by the Westchester Municipal Consortium.”
Settlement Includes Major Reductions in Originally Proposed Rates
Con Edison’s original proposed electric rate increase of 13.4% has been reduced to 2.8% on the total customer bill under the settlement. On the gas side, the original propose 19% increase has been reduced to 2% on the total customer bill. The agreement spans January 1, 2026, through December 31, 2028, with similar annual increases of approximately 2.8% (electric) and 2.0% (gas) in the second and third years.
Key Westchester-Specific Provisions Secured
The Joint Proposal includes several items specifically negotiated by the Westchester Municipal Consortium to address longstanding disparities and improve communication and transparency:
· Annual Westchester Capital Investment Meetings
Con Edison leadership — including senior engineering and operations staff — will meet annually with Westchester municipalities to review capital project plans and compare investment levels in Westchester versus New York City. The meetings will also address storm preparedness, double-pole removal, streetlighting, and the impact of data centers on the local grid.
· Underground vs. Overhead Cost Analysis
Responding to WMC’s request, Con Edison agreed to conduct an informational analysis comparing the relative costs of its underground network system (predominant in New York City) and its overhead radial system (predominant in Westchester County and Staten Island). This study will help determine whether any cross-subsidization exists between regions and will be shared prior to the Company’s next rate filing.
“While the reductions do not go as far as we had proposed, they are a substantial move in the name of affordability, and the requirements for more disclosure and transparency on capital projects and the costs of overhead vs. underground systems are major gains for our County,” said Joel Dichter, Counsel for the Westchester Municipal Consortium. “This outcome reflects how much can be accomplished when Westchester’s municipalities stand together for a common goal.”
Next Steps and PSC Review
The Westchester Municipal Consortium will prepare and submit formal comments on the Joint Proposal to the Public Service Commission. The PSC will then conduct an evidentiary hearing to evaluate the settlement’s terms before issuing a final decision.
“There is no doubt that Westchester’s municipalities banding together had a substantial impact on the results,” said Hastings-on-Hudson Mayor Nicola Armacost who is also President of the Westchester Municipal Officials Association. “This collaboration ensured our communities were heard at the state level and will continue to give us a voice in how utility investments are