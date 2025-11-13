NOVEMBER 13– BEEF ABOUT THE NEW $2.5 BILLION COUNTY BUDGET

Hits: 56

WESTCHESTER COUNTY BOARD OF LEGISLATORS TO HOLD FIRST INPUT SESSION ABOUT 2026 COUNTY BUDGET

Community Invited to Share Priorities at Public Forum in Peekskill

Residents and Members of the Press Are Cordially Invited

Thursday, November 13 at 6:00 PM

AND

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 19 6 PM PELHAM

The Westchester County Board of Legislators is hosting its first Public Input Sessions about the FY 2026 Budget tomorrow, November 13, in the auditorium of the Peekskill City School District Ford Administration Building.

The second session will take place on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 5:30 PM at the Daronco Town House, 20 Fifth Avenue, Pelham, NY 10803.

WHO: Westchester County Board of Legislators and County Residents

WHAT: Public Input Session about 2026 County Budget

WHERE: Auditorium, Peekskill City School District Ford Administration Building

WHEN: Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST

For more information, including how to participate, visit our budget dashboard HERE.